One killed, 11 rescued in shophouse fire in KL

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The fire affected the ground and first floors of the building.

KUALA LUMPUR – A foreign man was killed while 11 others were rescued in a fire involving a three-storey shophouse along Jalan Tun H.S. Lee in Kuala Lumpur early on May 12.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 2.13am.

A total of 45 firefighters and officers from the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by the Titiwangsa, Pudu, Sentul and Sri Hartamas stations, were deployed to the scene.

Operations commander Deputy Superintendent Azrul Khairi Abu Bakar said firefighters arrived at 2.25am and found the blaze had engulfed a three-storey shophouse.

“The fire department managed to rescue 11 foreign nationals, comprising 10 men and two women.

“However, one man was pronounced dead by the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement on May 12.

He said four adult men were rescued from the second floor, while two men and a woman stranded on the rooftop were brought down using a fire department ladder.

“The fire affected the ground and first floors of the building, with about 50 per cent of the structure damaged,” he said.

Mr Khairi added that all survivors were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The fire was fully extinguished at 5.10am. The cause of the fire and the extent of losses are still under investigation,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK