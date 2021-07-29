One foreign worker dies, two injured in another Malaysian construction accident

KUALA LUMPUR - One worker from Bangladesh died and two workers were slightly injured when metal scaffolding at a light rail transit (LRT) construction site collapsed on Thursday (July 29).

The collapse occurred in Bandar Bukit Tinggi in Klang district in Selangor, and was the fifth industrial site accident in Malaysia this year, with authorities promising tighter checks to prevent future mishaps after each incident.

The remains of the Bangladeshi who was trapped under the debris at the site of the LRT Phase 3 project were recovered at around 4pm on Thursday (July 29), according to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department as quoted by The Star daily.

Two fire engines, one from Shah Alam and one from Port Klang, rushed to the site after receiving a distress call at 2.41pm.

In earlier accidents this year, part of a structure in a new building for power utility Tenaga Nasional in Kuala Lumpur collapsed on Jan 9 killing a Bangladeshi worker; while on March 23 three workers were killed when a crane toppled on the Sungai Besi- Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway construction site.

Meanwhile, on June 17 a section of the LRT 3 construction collapsed near Meru in Klang with no injuries reported; while two workers were injured on June 19 when a section of scaffolding collapse along the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway.