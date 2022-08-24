One down, four more cases to go for Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, now in jail for misappropriating millions of dollars from a company linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has four more pending court cases.

Najib, 69, is facing another trial involving SRC International, a firm that was a subsidiary of state fund 1MDB.

He is being charged with three counts of money laundering totalling RM27 million (S$8.4 million), and is alleged to have received the money at AmIslamic Bank Bhd's Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Kuala Lumpur, on July 8, 2014.

His second case involves four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money-laundering involving the same amount.

For his third case, Najib and former Treasury official Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah are facing joint charges of six criminal breaches of trust involving RM6.64 billion of government funds in their capacity as finance minister and Treasury secretary-general respectively.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Finance Ministry Complex, Putrajaya, between Dec 21, 2016, and Dec 18, 2017.

The duo face up to 20 years' jail and whipping, as well as a fine if convicted.

Another pending case is the 1MDB audit report tampering case where Najib is charged with power abuse.

Former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy is charged with abetting him.

Najib was said to have used his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action being taken against him.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Prime Minister's Department Complex, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and 26, 2016.

Both face a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if they are convicted.