One dead, 11 missing in flash floods around Indonesia's Lake Toba

Lake Toba, the world’s biggest volcanic lake, is a popular tourist destination for Indonesians and international visitors. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
14 min ago
Published
22 min ago

JAKARTA - One person died and 11 were missing after flash floods hit near Lake Toba in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, the country’s disasters agency BNPB said, with scores of people evacuated and rescue efforts underway.

Heavy rain followed by flash floods on Friday evening hit the region located on the shores of the lake, damaging dozens of houses, a church, a school and a hotel, BNPB said in a statement on late Saturday.

Lake Toba, the world’s biggest volcanic lake, is a popular tourist destination for Indonesians and international visitors.

The flash floods dragged large stones, trees and mud down hillsides, leaving some houses buried to the roof, pictures from the agency showed.

Around 350 people using heavy equipment were carrying out search and rescue efforts, while about 200 people had been evacuated, the agency said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
‘Slow disaster’: Residents of sinking Indonesian village adapt to rising sea levels
At least 15 killed in ferry sinking in Indonesia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top