One case of TB infection detected at Pontian primary school in Johor

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease and is transmitted through the air to nearby close contacts.

PONTIAN – A case of tuberculosis (TB) infection has been detected involving a male pupil at a primary school in Johor .

Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the matter was confirmed by the Pontian district health office.

He said in a statement on Feb 9: “The district health office has taken immediate action and identified all close contacts involved.

“Those identified have been informed and asked to visit the Pontian health clinic to undergo health screening in accordance with procedures and guidelines set by the Health Ministry (MOH).”

He added that, as an early preventive measure, sanitisation and thorough cleaning would be carried out in areas identified as high risk.

He said: “The action will be undertaken by the district health office to ensure the safety and well-being of the school community and surrounding residents.

“All schools are reminded to continuously comply with instructions and guidelines issued by the MOH from time to time.”

On Feb 7, the Tanjung Surat assemblyman said no directive had been issued to close the five schools linked to the TB outbreak in Kota Tinggi.

On Feb 5, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the emergence of a TB cluster in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, with 33 positive cases detected following the screening of 804 close contacts.

He said one death was reported in the cluster, but confirmed it was not caused by TB infection.

Mr Aznan had previously confirmed that six students were among the 33 positive cases and that no directive had been issued to close any schools as the situation remained under control.

TB is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is transmitted through the air to nearby close contacts.

Symptoms include a persistent cough, significant weight loss, loss of appetite, night sweats and coughing up blood.

TB is preventable and fully curable with effective treatment, which requires a minimum duration of six months. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK