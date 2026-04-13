‘Ondel-ondel’ buskers poised to disappear from Jakarta streets

A pair of ondel-ondel puppets being carried on the roof of a motor tricycle heading to a performance in Jakarta on May 4, 2025.

JAKARTA – Jakartans may no longer see street performers wearing the giant ondel-ondel effigies any more, as the city administration is pressing ahead with banning such street performances to respect the dignity of Betawi people, the indigenous inhabitants of Jakarta.

The giant ondel-ondel puppets are often showcased at cultural events and ceremonies in the capital, making it one of the most recognised manifestations of Betawi heritage. But the rampant presence of street performers dressed as ondel-ondel and parading them to collect donations from passers-by in the capital has been seen by the authorities as both disrespectful to the culture and creating a public nuisance.

A group of ondel-ondel street performers in Jalan Palmerah Barat in West Jakarta reportedly earns around 200,000 rupiah (S$15) daily.

The idea of controlling the use of ondel-ondel in street performances has been floated since 2014 during the leadership of several past governors. The current city administration under Governor Pramono Anung has also been pushing to issue a regulation to ban ondel-ondel busking.

Although there is no regulation yet, Mr Pramono on April 11 instructed the Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) to crack down on ondel-ondel street performers in a “persuasive” way, without imposing any sanctions on the performers but rather educating them about the need to respect ondel-ondel as a part of Jakarta’s cultural heritage.

“We’ve made the decision to ban ondel-ondel from the streets because it is a Jakarta icon,” he was quoted by Antara as saying after attending a Betawi cultural event in Central Jakarta on April 11.

Between February and March alone, Jakarta Satpol PP prevented 239 people from earning a living from the streets, including by ondel-ondel busking and other forms of panhandling, such as “manusia silver” – beggars coated in metallic paint – and “pak ogah”, or illegal parking attendants.

The agency estimated that around 30 ondel-ondel performers were caught and had their giant effigies seized in the crackdown during that period.

“The Betawi culture is not meant to be commercialised or downplayed by using it as a busking costume. On many occasions, the presence of these buskers also disrupts traffic and is a source of nuisance in public spaces in Jakarta,” Satpol PP head Satriadi Gunawan told The Jakarta Post on April 12.

“We’ve banned them from parading the (ondel-ondel) costume any more and we’ve also seized the costumes.” He said that those rounded up in the crackdown had been taken to the Jakarta Social Agency for further processing, such as job training or other social assistance programmes.

Banning street performers from wearing ondel-ondel costumes is part of a broader move from Mr Pramono to recognise and elevate Betawi culture, which also includes incorporating formal lessons on the culture in schools across the capital.

However, some historians have criticised the blanket ban, arguing that ondel-ondel puppetry has long been a part of the city’s street art, which historically existed to be paraded through neighborhoods. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK