She says yes: On 30th wedding anniversary, Philippine President Marcos proposes to wife again

MANILA – To cap 30 years of marriage, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has asked his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos to marry him again.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, he posted photos of their celebration of their 30th wedding anniversary, saying they were with family and close friends.

“She said YES (again)!” he wrote. “30 years later, there is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams.”

Among the photos is that of a handwritten letter from Mr Marcos to his wife, telling her to marry him again.

“Dearest Liza, make all my dreams come true. Marry me again! Happy anniversary!” he wrote.

According to the President’s website, they tied the knot on April 17, 1993 at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy.

They have three sons: Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro, Mr Joseph Simon and Mr William Vincent “Vinny.”

In September last year in the US, President Marcos reminisced over how he and his wife ignited their love for each other in New York.

He said they met in the city in 1986 when she was working as a lawyer. THE PHILIPPINE INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK