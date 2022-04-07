Omicron XE on its way to Malaysia, experts warn

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Even as Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases are on a downtrend, there is every possibility of the Omicron XE variant reaching its shores within a month, and posing a new danger, experts warned.

According to Universiti Putra Malaysia medical epidemiologist Associate Professor Malina Osman, the current Omicron variant arrived in Malaysia within a month or two even when the country's borders were closed.

In view of this, Dr Malina predicted that Omicron XE could arrive much faster as it has been detected in Thailand, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

"For the Omicron XE, theoretically it can arrive faster compared to the current Omicron variant, but we hope our surveillance can help to limit the spread," she said when contacted by The Star on Wednesday (April 6).

First detected in the United Kingdom on Jan 19, the Omicron XE variant, a mutation of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains, is said to be 10 per cent more transmissible compared to the current variant.

Dr Malina said there was no indication that the Omicron XE variant was causing severe infections like the Delta variant, but noted that the risk was high for those who have yet to be vaccinated, or had no previous infection.

However, she believed that the situation would be under control as Malaysia has good vaccination coverage, good adherence to health protocols, and measures in place for travellers to limit the spread.

"What we have to focus on now is to ensure coverage of vaccines among those aged five to 11, booster shots to achieve coverage of at least 70 per cent to 80 per cent, and provision of specific care for children less than five-years-old as well as those unable to be vaccinated," she said.

Volunteers for Community Engagement and Empowerment For Covid-19 chairman Zainal Ariffin Omar also predicted that the new variant would arrive in less than a month due to higher domestic and international movements.

He said that continuous testing and variant identifications must be carried out, adding that the country's healthcare system would be able to handle a surge in cases, as more than 99 per cent of the cases are from Categories One to Three.

"It is still resilient and robust," he said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia's consultant clinical microbiologist Professor Zamberi Sekawi concurred, saying that the variant might enter the country at a much faster rate as the borders had reopened.

However, he said this variant would have to compete with the existing Omicron variant to be the dominant variant.

He added that not much was known about the Omicron XE variant in terms of its severity, and whether it could evade the vaccines.

"If the character of this variant is the same as Omicron, then our healthcare system will be able to cope," said Prof Zamberi, adding that authorities had to be on guard by increasing surveillance, not just for foreigners, but also locals.