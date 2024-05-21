Old video, concerns were on ‘3R issues’: Malaysian minister on Sharul Channa’s cancelled show

SINGAPORE - The police reports made against comedienne Sharul Channa may be on an old video, but it concerned race, religion and royalty (3R) issues, said a Malaysian minister on May 20.

The Malaysian agency overseeing performances by foreigners took that into account when it decided to cancel the Singaporean’s permit to perform, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“I have been made to understand that the video uploaded to promote the performance was uploaded recently, and as a result of the video, several police reports were lodged, and those reports indicated that it was related to 3R issues,” Mr Fahmi was quoted as saying by Malaysian media.

“That may be an old video, but the police reports are concerning 3R issues. So Puspal received that information and made a decision based on that scenario,” he added, referring to the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes.

When contacted, Ms Channa said that the show’s cancellation was a pity, and she thanked Malaysian fans for their support.

“I heard some people were coming from Penang for the show,” she said, adding that she also received encouraging messages on social media.

She also told ST that she will be focusing on her upcoming shows in Singapore and India.