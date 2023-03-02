Oil spill from sunken ship threatens 21 protected marine areas in Philippines

MANILA – Philippine authorities are rushing to contain a worsening oil spill from a sunken tanker that was carrying up to 800,000 litres of industrial oil, with 21 protected marine areas at risk if the leak is not contained.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday confirmed that some of the industrial oil cargo of the MT Princess Empress has started leaking from the ship.

This is on top of the diesel that first spilled from the tanker when engine trouble amid rough seas submerged it off the coast of Oriental Mindoro island province on Tuesday.

The PCG described the oil slick in the water samples they took as “black and thick, with a strong odour”.

At least four coastal towns in Oriental Mindoro, parts of which are known for white-sand beaches, have reported the presence of oil on their shores.

The PCG has yet to give an update on the size of the oil spill on Thursday, but it was already 6 km long and 4 km wide as of early Wednesday morning.

If the spill is not contained, 21 locally protected marine areas could be harmed, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said. Potential risk areas include seagrass beds, mangroves and dispersion pathways for spawned fish larvae.