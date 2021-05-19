Officials debate full lockdown as Covid-19 keeps spreading in Malaysia

A top official in a development agency revealed that discussions about a full lockdown have been ongoing.
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Updated
    31 min ago
  • Published
    50 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Top government officials have been at loggerheads over whether to impose stricter restrictions under Malaysia's nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO), with no sign of the spread of Covid-19 abating nearly two weeks after inter-district movement and social activities were curbed in the Klang Valley.

The Straits Times understands that some quarters are pushing for rules similar to the first MCO implemented in March 2020 - which barred all non-essential activities - to be announced this week despite fears that it would torpedo hopes of an economic rebound after last year's recession.

