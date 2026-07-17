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Offenders to compensate accident victims in Malaysia, after proposed changes to law approved by Cabinet

Malaysia’s demerit points system will also be strengthened as a preventive mechanism to identify and control high-risk drivers and repeat offenders.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s Cabinet has agreed on July 15 in principle the proposal of amending the law to create a compensation mechanism for road accident victims and strengthen the Road Offence Demerit Points (Kejara) System.

The Transport Ministry in a statement on July 17 said the move is aimed at ensuring that offenders are not only punished through imprisonment, fines or disqualification from driving, but are also held responsible for the impact of their actions on victims and their families.

“Under the proposal, the amount of compensation will not be fixed administratively by the government, but determined by the courts based on the facts and merits of each case, including the seriousness of the offence, injury or loss of life, the losses suffered and the offender’s ability to pay.

“The ministry stressed that this mechanism will not affect the right of victims or their heirs to pursue insurance claims or civil action through existing legal channels,” the ministry said.

At the same time, the Kejara system will be strengthened as a preventive mechanism to identify and control high-risk drivers and repeat offenders.

The proposed improvements include clearer procedures for notification of demerit points, a representation and administrative review mechanism, as well as the adjustment or removal of demerit points if an offence is not proven or no conviction is imposed.

“The proposed compensation for road accident victims and the strengthening of the Kejara system are important steps toward strengthening justice, accountability and safety on the roads.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that the developed legal framework will not only provide appropriate protection to victims and their heirs, but also ensure that offenders are held accountable for their actions and prevent recurring road offences,” the ministry said.

Following the Cabinet’s policy approval, the ministry said it will commence the process of drafting amendments.

The details of the proposed mechanism will be thoroughly reviewed to ensure that the amendments drafted are clear, fair and effective before being resubmitted to the Cabinet for consideration and subsequently tabled in Parliament. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK