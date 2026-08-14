Nurul Izzah’s leave won’t affect party’s preparations for upcoming polls, says PKR Youth chief

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The PKR Central Leadership Council granted Nurul Izzah Anwar temporary leave to focus on her studies.

MELAKA – Nurul Izzah Anwar’s temporary leave as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president will not affect the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisation and prepare for Malaysia’s upcoming state and general elections, said PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim.

Kamil said the division of duties had been clearly established, with vice-president Saifuddin Nasution Ismail carrying out the duties of deputy president temporarily, while vice-president Amirudin Shari would continue in his role as election director.

“I do not think this will affect any of our efforts to continue strengthening the organisation and preparing ourselves for the state elections and the general election,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the PKR Youth and Women congress on Aug 14.

Nurul Izzah, who is Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s eldest child, said in a statement on Aug 6 that she would take leave following the 2026 national congress to pursue her doctoral studies.

The PKR Central Leadership Council on Aug 8 rejected Nurul Izzah’s request to step down as party deputy president, granting her temporary leave instead to focus on her studies.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that Nurul Izzah would remain a party member, while Saifuddin would take over her duties in the interim.

Amid criticism over her decision to step down, Nurul Izzah said she could not please everyone and could only remain true to herself.

Speaking at the launch of the PKR Youth and Women congress on Aug 14, she said: “Friends and fellow comrades, for some people, it was unacceptable that I lost in 2022. For some people, it was unacceptable that I won in 2025.

“For others, it is simply unacceptable that I am leaving in 2026. You cannot please everyone, but you can only remain true to yourself.”

Asked how the Youth wing had responded to the political developments within the party, Kamil said its members had accepted the decision with an open heart.

“The announcement was not made today and was also explained at the grassroots level by our leaders at the state and branch levels.

“Our focus now is to continue strengthening and empowering the organisation,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK