Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah finds solace after miscarriage

PETALING JAYA - “The little boot is gone,” said Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar as she shared about her recent miscarriage on social media.

The former Pematang Pauh MP announced the news in a poignant post, accompanied by a photo of her hugging her parents, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“This is probably be the first time we hug since Nov 19,” she said, referring to the date of last year’s general election.

She said the family had gone through a lot together - from campaigning for the election, getting Covid-19 for the second time, learning that she was pregnant with her fourth child and managing her new duties while shuffling between Penang and Putrajaya.

And then she was shocked to learn that she had a miscarriage.

“I think about all the women who go through the same episodes and experiences, even though their individual paths are different,” Ms Izzah wrote.

“So to those of you, well almost all of us who have experienced loss, we can offer our ‘doa’, a big virtual hug, and a reminder - that life does go on,” the 42-year-old added.

“And the splendour of joy and happiness - it lurks in every corner - whether it’s the smiles of Safiyah, Harith and Yu Zhou - or in the warm embrace of my own papa and mama, every moment counts.

“Happy homecoming in every warmth you experience. Healing is a journey - and if you need to take some time to breathe in the moment - just do it; before the next chapter in life begins anew,” she added.

Ms Izzah tied the knot with Mr Yin Shao Loong, a senior research associate with Khazanah Research Institute, in August last year. Yu Zhou is Mr Yin’s son from his previous marriage.

Ms Izzah was previously married to businessman Raja Ahmad Shahrir Iskandar Raja Salim, who is the father of her two children, Raja Safiyah and Raja Harith. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK