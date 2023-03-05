Number of flood evacuees in Malaysia soars to nearly 49,000

The number of people displaced by flooding in Malaysia soared to nearly 49,000 in five states as pelting rain continues unabated.
The continuous rain since early this week has caused rivers to break their banks and drown villages, roads and vehicles. Four people have died.
The Fire and Rescue Department has advised residents near rivers, lakes and ponds to be vigilant over the possibility of another wave of floods.
This comes as the Malaysian Meteorological Department warned of continuous rainfall in Johor, Pahang and parts of Sarawak until Monday. High tide is also expected in several states including Johor, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.
A total of 48,900 people are currently housed in 295 temporary relief centres in Johor, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.
Johor continues to be the worst-hit state with almost 45,000 evacuees seeking shelter, prompting the authorities to open up more relief centres.
Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in a Facebook post on Sunday that a state-level committee in charge of disaster management is currently “conducting special operations” to help the worst-hit victims. He did not elaborate on the matter.
Health authorities said they are are monitoring possible cases of leptospirosis and dengue as well as other diseases.
This comes after three Covid-19 cases were detected among flood evacuees in the southern Malaysian state.
Neighbouring Pahang recorded 2,978 victims currently housed in 23 shelters.
On Saturday, officials from the Fire and Rescue Department used helicopters to drop off food items to residents of three villages in Muadzam Shah who are trapped in their homes due to nearby floods and landslides.
Meanwhile, the number of victims in Melaka increased to 470 people from 125 families, while Negeri Sembilan recorded 587 victims. Selangor now has 71 people from 17 families housed in two relief centres.
In Melaka, padi fields in the Sungai Rambai area near Jasin have been submerged since Friday.
“We had expected to harvest the padi during Hari Raya but now we can only afford to pray and hope that the flood water would subside soon to avoid suffering bigger losses,” Ms Nur Faezah Zabidin, 26, told The Star on Saturday.
Malaysia is facing unprecedented continuous torrential rain from the annual monsoon season that began in November.
The South-east Asian nation often experiences stormy weather around the year’s end, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations and deaths.
But Ms Meenakshi Raman, president of environmental group Friends of the Earth Malaysia, said the large volume of rainfall is “unusual” at this time of the year, blaming the flooding on the lack of green spaces.
“Forest and land clearings in the upper reaches of our rural areas, towns and cities lead to our rivers and drains chocked with soil erosion, and they cannot contain the increased volumes of rainfall,” she told AFP.
“Morever, the over-concretising of areas also leads to overflows of water, as there is little green left to act as sponges.”