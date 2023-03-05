Number of flood evacuees in Malaysia soars to nearly 49,000

The number of people displaced by flooding in Malaysia soared to nearly 49,000 in five states as pelting rain continues unabated.

The continuous rain since early this week has caused rivers to break their banks and drown villages, roads and vehicles. Four people have died.

The Fire and Rescue Department has advised residents near rivers, lakes and ponds to be vigilant over the possibility of another wave of floods.

This comes as the Malaysian Meteorological Department warned of continuous rainfall in Johor, Pahang and parts of Sarawak until Monday. High tide is also expected in several states including Johor, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

A total of 48,900 people are currently housed in 295 temporary relief centres in Johor, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

Johor continues to be the worst-hit state with almost 45,000 evacuees seeking shelter, prompting the authorities to open up more relief centres.

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in a Facebook post on Sunday that a state-level committee in charge of disaster management is currently “conducting special operations” to help the worst-hit victims. He did not elaborate on the matter.

Health authorities said they are are monitoring possible cases of leptospirosis and dengue as well as other diseases.

This comes after three Covid-19 cases were detected among flood evacuees in the southern Malaysian state.