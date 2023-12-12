Number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia nearly doubles in a week

PUTRAJAYA - The number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increased to 6,796 from Nov 26 to Dec 2, up from 3,626 in the previous week.

Health director-general, Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, said the rate of Covid-19 patient admission to health facilities, including for suspected cases, was 3.5 per 100,000 population, with one per 100,000 population having mild symptoms.

The intensive care unit bed occupancy was 0.8 per cent while the occupancy rate for non-critical cases was 1.1 per cent, he added.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said 72.9 per cent of the variants of concern detected was of the Omicron variant, followed by 26.2 per cent of Delta, and the rest of Beta and Alpha.

“So far no new variant has been detected in Malaysia and there are no signs that variants transmitted locally were more infectious or caused more serious diseases,” he said in a statement on Dec 11, Bernama reported.

He added that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the situation in Malaysia was under control and did not burden healthcare facilities.

“An increase in cases was reported globally. The Health Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and variants and be prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

Covid-19 patients, especially those from high-risk groups, should quickly consult a doctor for further treatment if their symptoms worsen, while symptomatic individuals should rest at home and avoid crowded places.

Symptomatic individuals should also wear a face mask if they have to go to a public place while high-risk groups are also encouraged to do so.

Covid-19 positive individuals who are high risk can get the Paxlovid antiviral treatment at the nearest health clinic to reduce the risk of developing complications from serious infections.