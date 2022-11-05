November summits in South-east Asia

Global leaders will gather in South-east Asia from Nov 8 to Nov 19 for a series of high-level meetings, beginning with the Asean meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, moving on to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit and ending in Bangkok, Thailand for the Apec meetings. Much is at stake at this year’s summits, given a global economy in trouble because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, and an impending climate crisis if more is not done quickly enough to deal with global warming. Here’s a look at what to expect at these conferences.

Asean summits and related meetings

What

Annual meet-up of Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), which comprises 10 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.

Who are coming

Asean leaders and counterparts from dialogue partners like South Korea, United States, Australia, Japan, China, India and Russia.

When

Nov 8-13, 2022

Host

Cambodia

Theme

Asean A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together

Key agenda

Expedite and harmonise recovery efforts after the Covid-19 pandemic

Boost competitiveness and regional integration

Ensure tangible benefits for people across the region

Strengthen Asean’s say in the region

Enhance Asean values, awareness and identity

Expedite Timor-Leste’s membership in Asean