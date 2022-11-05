Asian Insider

November summits in South-east Asia

The opening ceremony of the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh on Aug 3, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Global leaders will gather in South-east Asia from Nov 8 to Nov 19 for a series of high-level meetings, beginning with the Asean meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, moving on to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit and ending in Bangkok, Thailand for the Apec meetings. Much is at stake at this year’s summits, given a global economy in trouble because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, and an impending climate crisis if more is not done quickly enough to deal with global warming. Here’s a look at what to expect at these conferences.

Asean summits and related meetings

What

Annual meet-up of Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), which comprises 10 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.

Who are coming

Asean leaders and counterparts from dialogue partners like South Korea, United States, Australia, Japan, China, India and Russia.

When

Nov 8-13, 2022

Host

Cambodia

Theme

Asean A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together

Key agenda

Expedite and harmonise recovery efforts after the Covid-19 pandemic

Boost competitiveness and regional integration

Ensure tangible benefits for people across the region

Strengthen Asean’s say in the region

Enhance Asean values, awareness and identity

Expedite Timor-Leste’s membership in Asean

More On This Topic
Asean summit to make hard decisions about Myanmar

What to watch for

Action on Myanmar

Leaders will decide what further action to take after getting little cooperation from the Myanmar junta in implementing the bloc’s blueprint to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis.

Support for Ukraine

Ukraine, fending off Russia’s invasion, may sign the bloc’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-east Asia, a peace agreement binding Asean and beyond.

Russia, China versus US and allies

Tensions from US-China rivalry and over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine expected to spill over to the 18-country East Asian Summit to be held on the last day of the meetings.

G-20 Leaders’ Summit

G20 banners spotted in Jakarta and Bali, the venue of G20 Summit. ST PHOTO: ARLINA ARSHAD

What

Annual meet-up of Group of Twenty (G-20) nations, comprising 19 countries, including China, Russia, the United States and the European Union

Who are coming

17 country leaders confirmed, including US President Joe Biden

When

Nov 15 & 16, 2022

Host

Indonesia

Theme

Recover Together, Recover Stronger

More On This Topic
High hopes for G-20 power talks to ease Ukraine crisis

Key agenda

Strengthen global health resilience and help build a global health system that is more inclusive, equitable and responsive to crises

Leverage digitalisation to help post-pandemic recovery

Accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy sources to help restore the global economy post-pandemic

What to watch out for

Will Putin attend?

How will he be received by other world leaders if he does?

Will Xi and Biden hold talks?

Possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid soaring US-China tensions.

Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting

tmapec05 - The Apac Economic Leaders’ Summit will take place on Nov 18-19 in Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. ST PHOTO: TAN TAM MEI

What

Annual meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) members, comprising 21 economies that aim to promote trade and investment

Who are coming

Leaders and delegates from member economies with Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as special guests

Date

Nov 18 & 19, 2022

Host

Thailand

Theme

Open. Connect. Balance.

More On This Topic
Geopolitical tensions complicate economic goals of Apec

Key agenda

Refresh dialogue on the long-delayed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific following the pandemic

Coordinate safe and seamless resumption of cross-border travel

Secure endorsement for Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy, that will commit Apec to environmentally conscious economics

What to watch out for

Clash over Ukraine war

Differing views towards Russia have blocked traditional joint-statements from being issued in recent meets, and a similar outcome is expected.

More On This Topic
In Asia’s ‘summit month’, Biden will attend G-20 and Asean meets
G-20 summit: Bali holds out hope for a breakthrough in easing global tensions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top