November summits in South-east Asia

Global leaders will gather in South-east Asia from Nov 8 to Nov 19 for a series of high-level meetings, beginning with the Asean meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, moving on to Bali, Indonesia for the G20 summit and ending in Bangkok, Thailand for the Apec meetings. Much is at stake at this year’s summits, given a global economy in trouble because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, and an impending climate crisis if more is not done quickly enough to deal with global warming. Here’s a look at what to expect at these conferences.
Asean summits and related meetings
What
Annual meet-up of Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), which comprises 10 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand.
Who are coming
Asean leaders and counterparts from dialogue partners like South Korea, United States, Australia, Japan, China, India and Russia.
When
Nov 8-13, 2022
Host
Cambodia
Theme
Asean A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together
Key agenda
Expedite and harmonise recovery efforts after the Covid-19 pandemic
Boost competitiveness and regional integration
Ensure tangible benefits for people across the region
Strengthen Asean’s say in the region
Enhance Asean values, awareness and identity
Expedite Timor-Leste’s membership in Asean
What to watch for
Action on Myanmar
Leaders will decide what further action to take after getting little cooperation from the Myanmar junta in implementing the bloc’s blueprint to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis.
Support for Ukraine
Ukraine, fending off Russia’s invasion, may sign the bloc’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-east Asia, a peace agreement binding Asean and beyond.
Russia, China versus US and allies
Tensions from US-China rivalry and over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine expected to spill over to the 18-country East Asian Summit to be held on the last day of the meetings.
G-20 Leaders’ Summit
What
Annual meet-up of Group of Twenty (G-20) nations, comprising 19 countries, including China, Russia, the United States and the European Union
Who are coming
17 country leaders confirmed, including US President Joe Biden
When
Nov 15 & 16, 2022
Host
Indonesia
Theme
Recover Together, Recover Stronger
Key agenda
Strengthen global health resilience and help build a global health system that is more inclusive, equitable and responsive to crises
Leverage digitalisation to help post-pandemic recovery
Accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy sources to help restore the global economy post-pandemic
What to watch out for
Will Putin attend?
How will he be received by other world leaders if he does?
Will Xi and Biden hold talks?
Possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid soaring US-China tensions.
Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting
What
Annual meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) members, comprising 21 economies that aim to promote trade and investment
Who are coming
Leaders and delegates from member economies with Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as special guests
Date
Nov 18 & 19, 2022
Host
Thailand
Theme
Open. Connect. Balance.
Key agenda
Refresh dialogue on the long-delayed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific following the pandemic
Coordinate safe and seamless resumption of cross-border travel
Secure endorsement for Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy, that will commit Apec to environmentally conscious economics
What to watch out for
Clash over Ukraine war
Differing views towards Russia have blocked traditional joint-statements from being issued in recent meets, and a similar outcome is expected.