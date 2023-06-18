Nothing wrong with current nurse’s uniform, says Malaysian health minister

JOHOR BAHRU – There is nothing wrong with the uniform worn by nurses in Malaysia, said the country’s health minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, on Sunday.

“There are ethics nurses adhere to when it comes to their uniforms and it is clear to me that there is no problem,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said what is more important for the ministry to focus on now is on providing the best services for the public.

“We have just tabled the Health White Paper and should be focusing on what is important, which is providing the best health services to the people. For now, I do not see the uniform as an issue,” she told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of three projects from the Public Works Department to the Health Ministry at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

She had been asked to comment on the remarks on the attire of nurses made by Kuantan MP Wan Razali Wan Nor.

While debating the White Paper of Public Health Reforms in Parliament recently, Mr Wan Razali said the government should consider changing the uniforms for nurses as they are too tight and not syariah-compliant.

He also said that women’s body shapes were visible with the current uniform.

“Are we still following the Western dress code? Can it be changed to allow some ‘relaxation’ of the nurses’ uniform?” he told Parliament.

The Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) politican has since come under fire for his remarks.

In response, Malaysian Medical Association president Muruga Raj Rajathurai said current Health Ministry nurse uniforms are practical as they did not restrict the movement of nurses carrying out their duties.

Former deputy health minister Lee Boon Chye said the present uniforms are comfortable, functional and decent, catering well to each institution and individual preferences. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK