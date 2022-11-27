Not all Malaysians happy about PM Anwar’s Nov 28 holiday

GEORGE TOWN - Holidays, ironically, can become a headache as well.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Penang chairman Lee Teong Li explained that the last quarter of the year was usually a crucial time for companies as they would rush to complete their production and shipment before the festive period starts.

“Thus, unplanned off days are a bane and the government should take into account these issues when declaring a holiday,” he said.

He said that overtime payments for workers could run into hundreds of millions of ringgit throughout this period.

“These expenses are not budgeted, which creates difficulties in production and financial planning.”

Public holidays were declared for Nov 18 and 19 to allow voters to get home for polling.

And Nov 28 is also a public holiday, following the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

“This is taxing for companies,” said Mr Lee, noting that Christmas and New Year holidays were approaching as well.

And despite the three-day weekend, the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) did not see a surge in bookings.

That’s because the public announcement holiday for Monday came too suddenly, which meant that holiday-makers could not make arrangements for hotels and flight tickets, said MAH Kedah/Perlis chairman Eugene Dass.

“The occupancy rate is still hovering around 50 per cent to 55 per cent, including in Langkawi,” he said.

Many people, he added, had not expected a day off tomorrow, so they decided to stay put and take a longer break during the school holidays, which is only about 10 days away.

The situation is similar in Penang, too.

MAH Penang chairman Tony Goh said the occupancy rate was at 55 per cent to 60 per cent currently in Penang, as people were waiting for the December holidays.