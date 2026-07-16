Norwegian suspect in Thai child trafficking case dead, police say

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Police arresting a 28-year-old manager of a Thai boxing camp allegedly used to traffic underage boys for sex.

BANGKOK – A Norwegian man accused of financing a Thai boxing camp allegedly used to traffic underage boys for sex died of natural causes before the authorities closed in, police said on July 16 .

Officers raided the camp in Rayong province, south-east of Bangkok, on July 7, and on the same day arrested its 28-year-old manager at another location.

Police said the manager admitted to trafficking minors for sexual exploitation and procuring boys to provide sexual services, and said they were searching for a Norwegian man in the case.

But a Thai police source told AFP on July 16 that the man, identified under the pseudonym “Mr Kim”, died of an underlying medical condition earlier in 2026 , before the investigation began.

Local media said he was 80 years old.

“However, police will continue the investigation and identify additional suspects involved in this crime,” the source said.

Interviews with the boys indicated that Kim had a female secretary who helped arrange sexual services, including oral sex, from boys with troubled backgrounds, police said in a statement on July 15 .

In exchange, Kim allegedly paid for their living expenses and other amenities.

Under Thai law, those convicted of human trafficking face up to 15 years in prison for each offence, with harsher penalties for crimes involving minors. AFP