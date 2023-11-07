North-east monsoon to hit Malaysia starting this weekend

PETALING JAYA - Several heavy storms are expected with the North-East Monsoon 2023/2024, which is set to begin on Saturday and last until March 2024.

Heavy storms are expected in the early stages of the annual monsoon, mostly in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and west Sarawak.

“However if the monsoon has a strong impact, with low pressure weather systems, continuous downpours can be expected in other states in the country,” said the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the downpour could bring flash floods to low lying areas and areas which floods frequently.

“If the downpour happens simultaneously with a high tide and storm, the effects of the floods could be extreme. Furthermore strong and continuous winds from the northeast monsoon can create sea storms with high risk of increase in sea levels and waves in the South China Sea.

MetMalaysia said in the last phase of the monsoon, which is from February to March 2024 less rainfall is expected in the north of Peninsular (Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu), Sabah, Labuan and north Sarawak.

“Hot and dry weather is expected to begin in March 2024, with potential to bring in heat waves.

“This is due to the El Nino which is expected to continue until mid-2024 and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole until the first quarter of 2024.

The department has urged people to be prepared to face the monsoon and be vigilant to the information, advice, forecast and warnings from Met Malaysia through its official media and webpage at www.met.gov.my or myCuaca mobile application and official social media.

“Met Malaysia Hotline MET Malaysia 1-300-22-1638 can be contacted for any information,” it added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK