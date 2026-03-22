Thailand braces for extreme heat, thunderstorms and strong winds

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People in upper Thailand are advised to avoid open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and billboards.

BANGKOK – The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that the nation will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds from March 22 to 27.

On March 22 and 23, southerly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the north-east and east will strengthen, while a heat low-pressure system covers upper Thailand, it said.

This will bring more rain to those areas, with thunder-showers, gusty winds and hail in some places.

From March 24 to 27, upper Thailand will become hotter, with very hot conditions in some areas of the north and central regions.

The areas will also experience thunder-showers and isolated gusty winds, as the heat low-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, while the southerly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the north-east and the east weaken.

The southern region will continue to see isolated thunder-showers due to weak easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the south and the Andaman Sea, the department forecasts.

Waves in the Gulf are expected to weaken, with waves in the lower Gulf reaching 1m and above 1m during thunder-showers.

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of thunder-showers and gusty winds by avoiding open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, while also taking care of their health due to the hot weather throughout the period, the weather department warns. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK