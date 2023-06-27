Non-Muslim Malaysian woman fined for wearing shorts in Kelantan

A non-Muslim woman was fined for wearing shorts in the east coast state of Kelantan, causing a storm on social media and prompted a federal minister to urge the local authority to cancel the fine.

The unnamed woman, who was clad in an oversized pink shirt and shorts, was issued the fine by the Kota Bharu Municipal Council (MPKB) on Sunday for “indecent attire”.

The 35-year-old, who owns a clothing store in the state capital of Kota Bharu, was found “wearing shorts in public places” by the council’s enforcement officers, said MPKB president Rosnazli Amin.

She was fined under Section 34(2)(b) of MPKB’s Business and Industrial Trade By-Laws 2019.

The provision states that Muslim and non-Muslim business owners have to ensure they are dressed decently while at work, and this applies to the employees as well.

The woman has been given seven days from Sunday to pay the fine or face legal action. The fine amount was not stated.

Pictures of the woman holding the paper document of her fine went viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens who expressed fears that non-Muslims were being subjected to Muslim standards, despite being told otherwise over the years.

In the viral pictures, the woman was wearing a shorter black shirt and blue shorts, which was different from what she was wearing while being issued the fine.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the action taken against the woman was under the local by-laws and not the state’s syariah laws.

Datuk Mohd Amar said all the local authorities have their own by-laws, and the MPKB had acted against both Muslims and non-Muslims previously for similar offences.

The federal Minister for Local Government Development, Mr Nga Kor Ming, has urged the council to retract the fine, saying that their action had infringed on the woman’s constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

“This is a non-Muslim shopkeeper in her own premises so it is her right to wear how she wants,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted Mr Nga as saying. “These are fundamental rights and freedoms which are guaranteed in the Federal Constitution.”

Kelantan’s Federation of Chinese Associations president Oie Poh Choon urged female business owners to dress modestly, but he said the council should have issued a verbal warning to the woman first.