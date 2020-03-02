Non-Malays fret over their future under new Malaysian government

KUALA LUMPUR - The presence of mainly bumiputera-only parties in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's new government has stoked worries among Malaysia's non-Malay communities that their interests will take a back seat.

Housewife Theresa Thomas, 56, said she is very concerned that what "little rights" she has as a non-Malay will slowly erode under the new government.

"I am concerned that the racial and religious rhetoric will get stronger and race relations will weaken further. I fail to see how a one-race-dominated government can be any good for a multiracial country such as ours," she said.

About 70 per cent of Malaysia's 32 million people are Malay Muslims and bumiputeras, while ethnic Chinese and Indians make up 23 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Sunday (March 1) after a week of political turmoil that saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling pact and the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as premier.

Mr Muhyiddin is backed by MPs from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and those from Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Although a handful of lawmakers from the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) are also supporting Mr Muhyiddin, the make-up of his coalition has raised fears that it will promote right-wing pro-Malay policies.

Analysts say the fears of the non-Malays, who are largely non-Muslims, are somewhat justified given that PAS has never hidden its ambition of pushing for an Islamic state, while Umno has championed the rights and privileges of the Malay community.

In recent days, leaders aligned to Mr Muhyiddin have come out to allay these concerns.

Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Azmin Ali has insisted the Muhyiddin administration would "strengthen the unity of the people".

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa meanwhile said the new coalition government has no place for racial chauvinists who want to champion the interests of their own groups only.

"Although this coalition is dominated by the Malays, we should not look after the well-being of only one race... The Cabinet is only for those who value diversity and joint roles.

"I am sure the Prime Minister will have a multiracial line-up in his Cabinet. Insya-Allah (God willing) Muhyiddin will not choose people with a racist or chauvinistic attitude," he added.

These assurances however have failed to ease accountant Kaden Kan's worries about a dominant Malay-Muslim government, as he feels some leaders from Umno and PAS have what he calls "extremist" views.

"Even the non-Muslim leaders come from parties with a track record of being subservient to Umno," he said, referring to MCA and MIC, who have long worked with Umno as part of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

"The Chinese and Indian electorate will not forgive them (MCA and MIC) for helping to form the all-Malay government," said Professor James Chin, director of the University of Tasmania's Asia Institute.

But being back in government could help these parties re-establish their voter base.

"The ministerial portfolios given to both parties could determine how effective they are in gaining support from these communities," said Mr Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, director at consulting firm BowerGroup Asia.

Meanwhile some like writer Andrew Sia prefer to push for reforms instead of letting their worries take hold.

"This country belongs to me, and is not for just one race or religion. My fight is... about campaigning for deeper reforms such as political funding, anti-party hopping laws, local council elections and a fairer delineation of seats," he said.