Non-Chinese make up around 20% of pupils in Malaysia’s Chinese schools

More than 100,000, or around one-fifth of pupils in Malaysia’s Chinese primary schools are non-Chinese, and many are struggling with their studies in an environment where most subjects are taught in Mandarin, said a new series of reports by Malaysian media.

Data from the Education Ministry and Dong Jiao Zong, or the United Chinese School Committees Association and the United Chinese Teachers’ Association of Malaysia, shows that the number of non-Chinese pupils in Malaysia’s Chinese vernacular schools has risen steadily over the decades.

In 1989, non-Chinese made up only 3 per cent of the student population in Chinese primary schools. By 1998, the percentage went up to 8.7 per cent, before rising again to 11.8 per cent in 2010, and then 20 per cent in 2020.

A majority of these pupils study in rural Chinese primary schools. Their parents enrol them into vernacular schools as many believe in the practical and economic value of Mandarin, according to Dong Jiao Zong’s survey findings.

Many parents also find Chinese schools’ learning environment, with its strict discipline, to be more conducive for their children. And there are other parents who said they simply like Chinese culture, or were influenced by their friends.

While more non-Chinese pupils are entering such schools, the experience remains difficult for many children who are thrust into a completely unfamiliar environment, especially when they have not learnt Chinese in pre-schools at all, according to a series of reports titled SJKC: Reality for Non-Chinese pupils, produced by Media in Arms, a collaboration involving The Star, Sin Chew Daily, Sinar Harian, Astro Awani and Tamil newspaper Malaysia Nanban.

The series cited Ms Rafizah Hussin, a mother of four who enroled her three older daughters to a Chinese primary school.

She said her twin daughters, who studied in SJKC Chung Hua Klang, struggled with writing in Chinese, which affected their overall academic performance.

“Although they could read and converse in Mandarin, their writing skills were mediocre. They knew the answers during exams but couldn’t write them,” Ms Rafizah said.

She added that their proficiency in the Malay language was also not good.

Attending online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic made it even more challenging for their learning, she said, adding that her children just could not follow the history and science classes that were taught in Mandarin.

When her daughters were in Primary 6, she had no choice but to transfer them from the Chinese school to a national school, where Malay is the main language of instruction.

Now, she said she is paying more attention to her third daughter’s studies to ensure she can do well. She also enroled her youngest daughter, who is four, to a Chinese pre-school in Kota Kemuning to prepare her for Chinese primary school.

Mr Cheah Lek Aee, chairman of Jiao Zong, or the United Chinese Teachers’ Association, said: “Teachers in Chinese primary schools teach in Mandarin from the first day of class. If children cannot understand or do not have a good foundation in the Chinese language, they may fall behind by Year Two or Year Three.”

Mr Cheah advises non-Chinese parents who intend to send their children to Chinese schools to ensure they learn the basics of the language from pre-school.