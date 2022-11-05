Nominations open for Malaysia’s general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Campaigning for Malaysia’s 15th general election is set to take off nationwide Saturday morning with the nomination of candidates for 222 parliamentary wards and 59 state seats in Perak, Pahang and Perlis.
Candidates have begun submitting their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) officials.
Many candidates arrived at the nomination centres accompanied by cheering supporters waving big and colourful flags, many of whom had gathered since early morning to welcome their leaders who will be standing in the polls.
In the parliamentary ward of Tambun, Perak, Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters gathered since 7.30am to welcome Parti Keadilan President (PKR) Anwar Ibrahim who will be contesting in the seat. Some even set up booths selling snacks and merchandise like t-shirts, scarves and flags all emblazoned with PH’s red logo.
Also in Perak state, supporters of Umno chief Zahid Hamidi gathered by the hundreds near a vacant construction site adjacent to the Bagan Datuk nomination centre to greet Zahid, who arrived in a convoy led by dozens of motorbikes carrying Barisan Nasional (BN) flags.
In the parliamentary ward of Gombak in Selangor, supporters of Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari marched with him and his family towards the nomination centre, shouting “Reformasi” (Reformation) and “Pakatan Harapan”, as well as waving PH flags.
The seat will see a tussle between former friends-turned-rivals: Datuk Seri Amirudin and caretaker minister Azmin Ali.
In the northern state of Kedah, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Langkawi nomination centre in a golf buggy, accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.
They were flanked by about 200 supporters, whom a smiling Dr Mahathir greeted.
In the nearby state of Perlis, former Umno minister Shahidan Kasim arrived at the nomination centre in the Arau constituency. After being dropped by BN, he will be standing in the seat as a candidate for Perikatan Nasional (PN), a development that could swing the tiny northern state away from Umno rule for the first time.
In Johor’s Pagoh parliamentary ward, former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, clad in a blue baju Melayu, arrived at the nomination centre. The serene morning was broken by the arrival of about 100 motorcycles, who formed part of BN Razali Ibrahim’s convoy.
The upcoming election is expected to see a multi-cornered battle that is likely to result in no clear winner after the Nov 19 vote.
The fragmented political landscape, with three main coalitions and dozens of independent blocs vying for power, is likely to see close to a thousand nominations submitted on Saturday for the parliamentary seats, and hundreds more for the only three – out of 13 – state assemblies that chose to hold concurrent polls.
The remaining states chose to wait till next year before holding their elections, as annual monsoon rains are expected to hit the country from next week.
The states of Perlis, Perak and Pahang were ruled by Umno.
All candidates will have to submit their papers between 9am and 10am at various centres in all 222 federal wards, with confirmation of names that will appear on the ballot papers expected before noon.
Analysts expect the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) to garner the most seats in Parliament, putting the Umno-led coalition in pole position to form the next government.
But opinion polls showed approval of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration was at 31 per cent in October, lower than the 39 per cent mark in April 2018, just weeks before former premier Najib Razak – now jailed over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal – was deposed as Umno lost power after the general election, the first time in Malaysia’s six-decade history.