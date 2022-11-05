Nominations open for Malaysia’s general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Campaigning for Malaysia’s 15th general election is set to take off nationwide Saturday morning with the nomination of candidates for 222 parliamentary wards and 59 state seats in Perak, Pahang and Perlis.

Candidates have begun submitting their nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) officials.

Many candidates arrived at the nomination centres accompanied by cheering supporters waving big and colourful flags, many of whom had gathered since early morning to welcome their leaders who will be standing in the polls.

In the parliamentary ward of Tambun, Perak, Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters gathered since 7.30am to welcome Parti Keadilan President (PKR) Anwar Ibrahim who will be contesting in the seat. Some even set up booths selling snacks and merchandise like t-shirts, scarves and flags all emblazoned with PH’s red logo.

Also in Perak state, supporters of Umno chief Zahid Hamidi gathered by the hundreds near a vacant construction site adjacent to the Bagan Datuk nomination centre to greet Zahid, who arrived in a convoy led by dozens of motorbikes carrying Barisan Nasional (BN) flags.

In the parliamentary ward of Gombak in Selangor, supporters of Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari marched with him and his family towards the nomination centre, shouting “Reformasi” (Reformation) and “Pakatan Harapan”, as well as waving PH flags.

The seat will see a tussle between former friends-turned-rivals: Datuk Seri Amirudin and caretaker minister Azmin Ali.