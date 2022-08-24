No VIP treatment for ex-PM Najib, says Malaysia Prisons Department

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Prisons Department has denied rumours that former prime minister Najib Razak would be given special treatment at Kajang Prison.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 24), the department posted a photo that had gone viral, showing Najib's supposed spacious jail cell with a TV, shelves, three beds and a table.

The photo was captioned "Stop the spread of fake information".

Comments about Najib's supposed VIP treatment had gone viral on social media after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence of 12 years imprisonment for misappropriating RM42 million (S$13million) of 1MDB-linked SRC International on Tuesday (Aug 23).

He was taken to Kajang Prison on Tuesday evening immediately following the apex court's decision.

Malaysian daily The Star reported that the scene at Kajang Prison was calm and quiet on Wednesday morning.

Around noon, only members of the media were seen by the road near the entrance to the complex.

The silence was broken only by the sound of high-powered motorcycles as a convoy of four motorists who travelled from Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan, came to "verify" if the former prime minister was indeed jailed at the Selangor prison.

"I asked the guards if Najib was really here. They said 'yes' so that was it. We came just to see the prison that reportedly held Najib," said one of the motorists who wished to be known only as Ganesh.

The 50-year-old added that they were happy that Najib had started his sentence.

"We're happy... but we don't want to explain why we are happy," he told the media.