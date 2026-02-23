No tsunami threat after 7-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia’s Kalimantan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The German Research Centre for Geosciences initially reported the quake at 7.1 magnitude but revised the figure.

– A 7-magnitude earthquake struck just off the north coast of Kalimantan in the early hours of Feb 23 , said the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was at a depth of 633km, GFZ added. It initially reported the quake at 7.1 magnitude, but revised the figure.

The US Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake.

In November 2025 , a 6.6-magnitude quake hit an island off the coast of Sumatra , with no immediate reports of damage or a tsunami warning.

The quake, which struck Simeulue island at a depth of 25km, prompted locals on the island to rush outside immediately.

A 6.2-magnitude quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu, also on Sulawesi, killed more than 2,200 people. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK