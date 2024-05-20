No Tesla factory? Satellites will do for now as Indonesia pivots ties with Elon Musk

JAKARTA – The launch of billionaire Elon Musk’s internet service in Indonesia is the culmination of the archipelago’s multi-year courtship of the Tesla founder, which has seen its focus shift from electric vehicles (EVs) to satellites and sustainability.

The pivot in their relationship shows that while investment plans can sometimes fail to bear fruit, Indonesia remains flexible about other forms of collaboration with its partners, a sign of how eager the country is in transforming the economy and achieving higher development status.

Mr Musk, who also founded the world’s largest satellite operator SpaceX, arrived in Bali on May 19 to launch internet service Starlink for Indonesia’s health sector.

Starlink, which owns around 60 per cent of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth, would help secure internet access to millions in far-flung parts of Indonesia, he said.

It was launched at three Indonesian health centres, including two in Bali and one on the remote island of Aru in Maluku, which is in the east of the archipelago.

At the launch, a video was screened, showing how faster internet enabled the input of data to better tackle health challenges such as stunting and malnutrition. Reports from doctors said internet speed increased more than 20 times with Starlink.

Indonesia is the third country in Asean to which Starlink has extended its operations, after Malaysia in 2023 and the Philippines in 2022.

The government has also invited Mr Musk to contribute to Indonesia’s regeneration of mangrove forests, which help trap large amounts of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, and are potential sources of carbon credits that businesses can buy to offset their own carbon footprint.

Indonesia believes that Mr Musk and Tesla, which says that it is focused on accelerating the world’s transition to sustainability, can support the country’s aim to plant more of the trees.

While Mr Musk has not announced any concrete agreement, he did mention on May 20 at the World Water Forum, which is taking place in Bali, how Indonesia’s work on mangrove trees was “impressive”.

His visit has been a long time coming, as Indonesia has been trying for years to convince Tesla to construct manufacturing plants for EVs. This is because the country wants to become an EV powerhouse by tapping its rich nickel resources.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo met Mr Musk on May 14, 2022, at the latter’s Texas headquarters to discuss potential collaboration, and the billionaire was supposed to attend the Group of 20 summit in Bali that year to presumably take discussions further.

He attended the summit virtually instead, and so far there has been no concrete announcement between Tesla and Indonesia.

When asked on May 19 whether he plans to invest in Indonesia’s EV industry, Mr Musk said he is focused on Starlink first, and “the benefits that connectivity brings to remote islands”.

The shift from EVs to satellites, and possibly mangrove rehabilitation, appears to reflect a commercial decision that will be a win-win move for Mr Musk and Indonesia, said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin.