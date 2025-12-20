Straitstimes.com header logo

No Singaporeans affected by knife attacks in Taipei: Singapore Trade Office

Taiwanese investigators inspecting on Dec 19.

Three people were killed and five injured when a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage ​in central Taipei on Dec 19.

PHOTO: EPA

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE - There are no reports of Singaporeans affected by the

knife attacks in Taipei on Dec 19,

the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei said.

In a Facebook post on Dec 20, it added that it is in contact with the local authorities.

Three people were killed and five injured when a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage ​in central Taipei on Dec 19, before dying during a police chase after falling from a building.

“The Singapore Trade Office in Taipei extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” it said.

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Taiwan are reminded to exercise vigilance, monitor developments at their intended destinations through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at

https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

and purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Trade Office in Taipei

9th Floor, No. 85. Jen Ai Road, Section 4, Taipei 106, Taiwan
Tel: +886 2 2772 1940
Emergency Tel: +886 953 532 638
Email:

singtr_tpe@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855(24-hour hotline)
Email:

mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

