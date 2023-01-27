No shame in getting tips on housing from Singapore, says Malaysian MP

JOHOR BARU - A Malaysian MP has called on detractors of a government plan to invite experts from countries, including Singapore, to improve Malaysia’s housing policy to place public interest above political interest.

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said it was getting more difficult and frustrating for Malaysians to acquire a house as the cost of housing has been rising every year.

Lack of affordable housing is one of the most pressing and concerning issue for Malaysians, especially in major cities.

“The government is on the right path in trying to find a workable solution to address the home-ownership issue for the people,” Mr Puah said in a statement released on Friday, adding that this includes plans by Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming to rope in experts from overseas, like Singapore, to look at Malaysia’s housing situation.

On Jan 17, Mr Nga said that his ministry would examine case studies and best practices to tackle the affordable housing issue for Malaysia.

He also said that the Singaporean government is allowing the Republic’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat contractors to visit his ministry in February to share their knowledge about building affordable houses.

However, the minister’s plans did not go down well with several politicians including Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor who has criticised Mr Nga’s move.

The Kedah Mentri Besar was reported as suggesting that Mr Nga’s ministry was attempting to carry out the Silk Road agenda from China in a video taken of Mr Sanusi during a recent rally in Kedah’s Sik district that was circulated online.

Mr Puah said the racial undertone and politicking were totally unwarranted.

“Of course, our civil servants have performed admirably in trying to provide housing accommodation to all Malaysians,” said the Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat vice-chairman.

He added that there are existing policies, such as the PR1MA (1Malaysia Housing Programme) and People’s Housing Programme (PPR), that have provided a roof over the head for Malaysians especially during these challenging times.

Mr Puah said those who criticise the government policies should do so with unbiased lens and debate them on their merits versus the needs of society.

He added these critics should place public interests over personal and political interests which would not benefit the millions of Malaysians desperate for housing.