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No rift between me and Anwar, says Malaysia DPM Zahid

Malaysia’s DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has no issues with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed claims of a rift between him and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“I do not have any problems (with Anwar), either personally or in an official capacity.

“What is important for Barisan, as a component of the unity government, is to ensure political stability in the country until the end of the term,” said the Barisan Nasional chairman after the closing ceremony of the National Orang Asli Sports Carnival on Sept 6.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister said this when asked to comment on a foreign news report claiming that his relationship with Anwar had deteriorated.

Ahmad Zahid said decisions within the government continued to be made professionally.

“The fact is that there are no problems when we are in Cabinet meetings or at official events involving ministries, departments and agencies at Federal level.

“We carry out the decision-making process and reach decisions professionally,” he said, adding that Umno general assembly had resolved for the party to remain in the unity government until the end of its term.

He added that maintaining political stability was important to avoid uncertainty, particularly among foreign investors, while supporting foreign direct investment and the country’s economic growth. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK