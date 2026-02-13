Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

If you are in Thailand this Valentine’s Day and do not have a dream date to stop you in your tracks, then some special traffic lights in Krabi could.

The popular Thai island destination has installed heart-shaped traffic lights at six locations in the municipality ahead of Feb 14.

The unique traffic lights can be found at key junctions along Maharaj Road in the city centre, with hearts replacing the usual circles, as seen in photos shared on the Krabi Municipality’s official Facebook page on Feb 11.

“No matter how many red lights I’m stuck at, it’s okay if I’m stuck in your heart,” reads the caption in Thai.

Thai news outlet Thairath reported Krabi mayor Itthichai Tanbut as saying that the initiative aims to add vibrancy to the town and bring joy to people’s lives in tumultuous times.

He also hopes that this reminds Thais to spread love in the community.

A town in Iceland had done the same thing in 2008. Heart-shaped traffic lights were installed to encourage positivity and love as part of an annual summer festival.

The hearts were also used as a symbol of optimism and motivation in Akureyri, a five-hour drive north-east of capital Reykjavik.

They were so popular that the town installed a special heart-shaped traffic light in a safe location so that visitors could take photos with it safely.