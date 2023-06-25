No proof of subsidised fuel sold to S’poreans in viral video case, say Malaysian police

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor – Malaysian police said there is no proof that two Singaporeans bought highly subsidised RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Johor, in an incident that sparked an altercation with a Grab food delivery rider.

The police said investigations have been carried out by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the petrol station in Sunway Iskandar, Iskandar Puteri, near the Second Link.

“The ministry did not find any proof of RON95 being sold to the men,” said Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin.

However, he said the police are still looking for the two men and have requested help from the Singapore Consulate office in Johor Bahru.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rahmat added.

Previously, AC Rahmat said the Malaysian police are looking for the men with the help of the Singapore Police Force.

However, the Singapore Police Force told The Straits Times on Friday that it has not received any request from the Malaysian police regarding the Singaporeans.

On June 16, a video capturing an argument between a Grab food delivery rider and the two men was widely shared on social media.

It was reported that the incident occurred as the rider had reprimanded the duo for buying subsidised RON95 petrol and filling it up in a container. The subsidised petrol is banned from being sold to those driving foreign-registered vehicles.

Motorists with foreign-registered vehicles, regardless of nationality, are allowed to buy unsubsidised RON97 petrol, which is priced at RM3.37 (S$1) per litre for the week ending June 28, but directly into their vehicle’s fuel tank apart from exceptional circumstances.

Following the exposure of the clip, the rider was suspended.

Social media users then spoke up for the rider, saying they will boycott Grab and uninstall the mobile application.

On Thursday, Grab Malaysia said it reinstated the rider after looking into the matter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK