No probe yet into vaping allegations made against Malaysia MP, says KL police chief

KUALA LUMPUR – No investigation has been opened at this point concerning a report lodged by Tanah Merah MP Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz over a photo that allegedly showed him vaping in Parliament.

“From our classification, we have decided there is no investigation because there are no criminal elements involved,” Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid told reporters on Saturday.

The report has been studied, he said.

Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham’s special officer on Friday lodged a police report against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s photographer, Mr Sadiq Asyraf, for circulating an image of the MP allegedly vaping in the Dewan Rakyat.

The report was against a photo taken by Mr Sadiq that was uploaded on his X, formerly Twitter, account with the caption: Betul-betul koyak terus tarik vape sambil keluar dewan (Unacceptable, immediately starts vaping while coming out of the Dewan Rakyat).

The photo was posted on Thursday.

Mr Ikmal Hisham has denied he was vaping inside the Dewan Rakyat, instead claiming that the cylindrical object he had on his mouth was a pen.

“As I have said before, I was never a smoker and do not vape. If there is anyone who wants to accuse me a smoker, I dare them to provide a photo proof of me smoking in the last 30 years,” he said on Friday.

“This is my way to show that I will not compromise with political slander like what X account, @sadiqasyraf have done,” he said.

Mr Ikmal Hisham said he would take legal action against Mr Sadiq.

“The legal action is to demand that he apologise over the defamation that has been done, which has affected my reputation and caused me to be a victim of social media due to the irresponsible post,” he said.

Mr Ikmal Hisham said the photo, which was circulated widely on social media, was a political move to ruin his image and those of other Perikatan Nasional lawmakers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK