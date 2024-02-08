No price spikes, supply issues in JB due to influx of Singaporeans, says Johor official

JOHOR BAHRU – There is no data to support claims that prices of goods in Johor Bahru have become more expensive due to the influx of Singaporeans who visit and shop there, Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo has said.

“The ministry has been actively carrying out inspections, and we found the supply and selling prices of essential goods still in accordance with the set rates,” she said.

But she urged consumers to report cases of profiteering and supply problems to the KPDN.

“Our enforcement officers carry out inspections on every complaint received. So far, our inspection shows that the supply is sufficient, but it may take time to reach the retail level,” she said.

Ms Lilis Saslinda, meanwhile, asked petrol station owners to place employees next to kiosks to make sure those with foreign-registered vehicles fill up with RON97 petrol and not with subsidised RON95 petrol.

“Some of these foreign-registered vehicle owners likely use their debit or even credit cards to pay for the petrol, and we know they prefer using petrol kiosks at the far end to avoid being seen filling up with RON95,” she said.

She warned that petrol station owners found to be negligent could be fined. Repeat offenders could even see their stations shut, she added.

Ms Lilis Saslinda said Malaysians should not confront those filling their foreign-registered vehicles with subsidised fuel.

“They do not need to confront the owner of the foreign vehicle involved, but instead just make a complaint with complete details about the petrol station. Our enforcers will take appropriate action in accordance with existing laws,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK