‘No one is above the law’: Malaysian King warns graft offenders in government agencies

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar stressed that graft is a betrayal of public trust and will not be tolerated in the country’s administration.

– Corruption in government agencies will be tackled without compromise, with more individuals already under close watch, decreed Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

In a statement issued by the Royal Press Office on Feb 16, he stressed that graft is a betrayal of public trust and will not be tolerated in the country’s administration.

“Do not think the fight against corruption is focused only on a handful of departments or those who give and receive bribes. Even those in the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and many others should be cautious,” he said.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is not spared either,” the King added in a post on his official Facebook page on Feb 16.

He said officers of all ranks, as well as middlemen and suppliers of equipment, uniforms and medical items, are within his “radar”.

“Do not think I do not know what is happening. I have my own intelligence,” he said, invoking the Malay proverb “who eats chilli will feel the heat” to underline his message.

The King stressed that anti-corruption efforts must go beyond rhetoric or cosmetic actions, emphasising that no one is above the law.

He also said immediate transfers should be carried out if officers fail to uphold integrity and discharge their duties honestly.

“If there are those who are unable to fulfil their responsibilities with integrity, give the opportunity to those who are more deserving and clean to take over.”