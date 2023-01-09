No need to push the panic button: The Star

KUALA LUMPUR - IT’S been a long war, and we’re still fighting it: We are entering our fourth year battling the Covid-19 virus.

In the first quarter of 2022, Malaysia eased most restrictions imposed to counter the pandemic – lockdowns were lifted in most states, the economy had been fully operational for a while by then, and borders were opened completely.

Since then, despite surges in case numbers occasionally, life has almost returned to a pre-Covid normal as we transition slowly towards endemicity.

But for some, Covid-19 concerns have returned following the surge of cases in China, where the government dropped its zero-Covid policy after major protests and opened its borders, allowing its citizens to travel for tourism from today onwards. Malaysians are worried because many of those citizens will be heading here, as Malaysia is currently among the more popular destinations among China tourists searching for flights online, according to online travel agency Trip.com.

And with these tourists might come a spike in Covid-19 again, say some, who are so concerned, they’re talking about closing borders again, at least to tourists from China.

But that would be a knee-jerk reaction that is not very useful, as International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general Willie Walsh pointed out in a statement on Wednesday: “... governments should listen to the advice of experts, including the WHO (World Health Organisation), that advise against travel restrictions.”

The IATA represents about 300 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.

It’s not yet time to press the panic button, folks.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government plans to screen travellers for fever to curb imported Covid-19 cases from countries with high infection rates.

Making the point that we will not discriminate against tourists from China, all international travellers will be screened.

Last Monday, Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah offered further reassurance when he gave a breakdown of the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia caused by the two subvariants currently spreading in China: as of Dec 31, 2022, there were 4,148 cases of the BA.5.2 and three cases of the BF.7 subvariants. However, he said, no data links serious cases or deaths to them.

Instead of panicking uselessly about a spike in cases, we should simply remain vigilant, as we did during the height of the pandemic.

We all know the drill by now: wear masks in crowded situations (whether indoors or outdoors) and on public transportation, and make sure you are not only fully vaccinated but also get your booster doses.

The government has been urging us to get those booster shots, as the take-up rate for the first booster is only 49 per cent – and it’s a dangerously low 2 per cent for the second shot. Individuals who received their first booster dose more than six months ago should really get a second one.

The health authorities have also pointed out that there is no need to wait for the bivalent vaccine, as the existing monovalent vaccines effectively reduce severe Covid-19 symptoms and fatalities.

So if you’re worried about the influx of tourists from China, what are you waiting for? Go get that booster shot. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK