No need to fill in Traveller's Card when entering Malaysia from Aug 1

PETALING JAYA • Travellers to Malaysia from tomorrow will no longer have to fill in the Traveller's Card on the country's MySejahtera app, as the government further relaxes its Covid-19 rules.

The MySejahtera app is akin to Singapore's TraceTogether app. Malaysian immigration officials at airports currently check the MySejahtera app on travellers' phones to ensure they have declared their health status in the electronic Traveller's Card form before allowing them into the country.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the relaxation of this rule is aimed at simplifying the entry procedure for travellers to Malaysia, due to the current state of the health system, which is at a good and controlled level.

"The Health Ministry will always increase the activity of monitoring internal symptoms among travellers at all international points of entry into Malaysia," said Mr Khairy in a statement yesterday.

On arrival, if the traveller is detected as having a fever through the thermal scanner or found to be unwell, he will be referred for re-examination by the health department, the minister said.

After a health assessment is made and if there is a case of suspected illness due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19, monkeypox, Mers-CoV or others, the traveller will be referred to a nearby health facility for a further check-up and treatment.

"Accordingly, all newly arrived travellers from abroad must practise self-health-status monitoring, comply with the set standard operating procedures and are advised to go to a nearby health facility for examination if unwell," said Mr Khairy.

Malaysia has progressively relaxed its Covid-19 rules in the last few months, as the country adapts to live with the virus like Singapore. The only major rule still enforced is for the public to wear face masks in both outdoor and indoor settings.

While Covid-19 cases have been slowly rising again in the past few weeks due to new variants, officials have said that with most of the population fully vaccinated, hospital admissions have remained quite low.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK