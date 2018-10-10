Malaysia to table Bill to abolish death penalty in coming Parliament session, says its law minister

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The death penalty will be abolished and there should be a moratorium on all executions until then, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said on Wednesday (Oct 10).

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, who is the de facto law minister, said the only issue was what to do with the convicts currently on death row.

"All death penalty will be abolished. Full stop. Since we are abolishing the sentence, all executions should not be carried out," he said.

While the government is studying certain cases, he said that in reviewing the punishment, various aspects must be taken into account in ensuring an appropriate penalty was doled out to offenders.

"Drug-related offences will be different and consideration must be given to convicts who, for example, were drug mules, as compared to those who committed heinous crimes," said Mr Liew.

"We also need to comprehensively consider all cases, especially when it concerns the families of murdered victims," he said.

Mr Liew also noted that the Bill on abolishing the death penalty will be tabled in the coming Parliament sitting, beginning on Oct 15.