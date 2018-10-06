No, it's not a ghost: 'Mysterious' hand filmed grabbing child in swimming pool in Malaysia

Now you see me, now you don't.

A viral video showing a "mysterious hand" grabbing onto the thigh of a young boy in a swimming pool for a split second before disappearing has shocked the Internet and stirred a debate among social media users in the region.

Facebook user Eiyna Sharina, who is from Perak in Malaysia, had posted the video on Thursday (Oct 4) of a boy struggling in the water as his father tries to carry him.

In the post, she did not state where and when the video was taken, but said in her caption: "The boy had to be pulled up... He was going to drown. Luckily his father carried him."

Ms Eiyna's post included a screenshot of a hand on the boy's thigh, which did not seem to belong to anyone in the video.

Her post has since received over 15,000 likes and 29,000 comments.

This prompted many social media users to conclude that the hand was the "mysterious force" behind the boy's supposed near-drowning incident.

A few of them also pointed out that it seems to be a woman's hand with long fingernails.

While many Facebook users were initially spooked, some later debunked this in the comments by showing that there appears to be a third person in the swimming pool.

That person is shown briefly at the edge of Ms Eiyna's video.

Later, Facebook user Fezha Habibulah posted a fuller version of Ms Eiyna's video, which revealed to the Internet who the mysterious hand belongs to.

Another boy was, in fact, in the swimming pool with the father and son.