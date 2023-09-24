No harassment of LGBT community will be allowed, says Malaysian PM Anwar

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian government will not condone excessive action or harassment against those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT), said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

However, in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in New York on Saturday, he added that Malaysia will never recognise LGBT rights.

Mr Anwar said: “Muslims and non-Muslims alike, there is a consensus - they do not accept this, open public displays of this (LGBT). But do we then go and harass them? That is a different subject. I do not approve of any attempt to harass.”

Asked about the recent ban of Swatch’s Pride watches and the possible three-year prison sentence for a person found guilty of flouting the ban, Mr Anwar said that he could not defend all the enforcement actions and added that he would like to see that changed.

In early August, Malaysia’s Home Ministry banned Swatch products containing LGBT elements and said that anyone possessing such products could face up to three years in jail, a maximum fine of RM20,000 (S$5,820) or both if convicted.

The Home Ministry said Putrajaya banned all Swatch products containing LGBTQ+ elements including watches, boxes, wrappers and all other relevant materials.

The ban was gazetted on Aug 10 and it is in line with provisions under Section 7 of the Printing Presses and Publications Act.

“The Malaysian Government is committed to stopping the spread of elements that could be harmful to morality, as well as the interest of the public and nation, in society,” said the Home Ministry.

On this, Mr Anwar said that he has to respect the consensus of Malaysians

“The consensus of the people, I have to respect...but it should not be seen as harassment,” he added.

When Ms Amanpour said he should be more sensitive to the sodomy laws as he was falsely accused under such a law, Mr Anwar said he has made it clear that the law should be reviewed to prevent abuses and political persecution.

“I have made it quite clear that we have to review, look at the law; it should not be abused, in the case that I went through it was used for political persecution, but finally we have to respect the general sentiments of Malaysians,” said Mr Anwar.

“We should exercise some tolerance as the issue against the LGBT (community) is harassment and that I think we have to avoid,” added Mr Anwar to a question if a “don’t ask don’t tell” policy is what Malaysians would accept. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK