No decision yet to fully reopen Malaysia's borders, says PM Ismail

The government does not want the entry of foreign tourists to cause a spike in cases in the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
11 min ago

TANGKAK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK): Malaysia's Cabinet has yet to discuss the National Recovery Council's (MPN) proposal to reopen the country's borders by March 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Friday (Feb 11).

He said the Health Ministry has yet to provide feedback on the proposal to the Cabinet for evaluation.

"We must find a balance between wanting to protect the tourism industry and the people's health, so the Health Ministry will look into it in detail and propose the next step to the Cabinet.

"As of today, our borders are still closed... there's no discussion yet to reopen," Datuk Seri Ismail said after a meet-and-greet programme with the Ledang Barisan Nasional election machinery at Tangkak's Dewan Putra Padang Lerek.

On Tuesday, MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it had recommended to the government to fully reopen the country's international borders by as early as March 1.

Datuk Seri Ismail said the only opening so far (for quarantine-free travel) is at the Malaysia-Singapore border via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

According to him, the government is aware of the woes faced by the tourism industry, which has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but does not want the entry of foreign tourists to cause a spike in cases in the country.

"I have friends (from my time serving as a minister) in the Tourism Ministry... friends who say they cannot survive, tour drivers who depend on income gained from ferrying travellers. Now, there are none (tourists), they cannot survive.

"Perhaps we can see now that the government is still providing assistance (in terms of) wage subsidy to workers, but we do not pay much, only RM600 (S$195). This is meant to help, but we do not know how much longer they can survive.

"That's why we may eventually reopen the borders, but to do that, we have to get the advice from the Health Ministry.

"Yes, it's true we want to reopen the borders because we want to assist the tourism industry, but we also want to protect the health of Malaysians. If the travellers who come here are infected, then it will only expedite the increase in the number of cases and endanger our people's health," he said.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Ismail spent about three hours in a closed-door meeting with the Muar Barisan Nasional electoral machinery at the Johor Umno building.

He is also understood to have attended a meeting with the northern Johor Umno division chiefs.

More On This Topic
Malaysia's govt council recommends reopening borders to quarantine-free travel on March 1
Get ahead of Covid-19 surge, experts urge Malaysian government
Related Stories
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top