As at Feb 14, 3,161 tuberculosis cases were reported in Malaysia.

There will be no change to standard operating procedures for Ramadan bazaars in Johor despite the rise in tuberculosis cases in Malaysia , said an official.

Additional hygiene practices, such as face mask for traders and food handlers, at these bazaars will not be required, said Johor’s state health and environment committee chairman, Mr Ling Tian Soon, on Feb 21, Malaysian news outlet Bernama reported.

But traders and food handlers at bazaars in Johor must get typhoid vaccinations and attend food-handling courses before they are allowed to operate.

Mr Ling added that the state’s health department will monitor operations at all Ramadan bazaars to ensure hygiene and food safety regulations are complied with.

He also encouraged those attending the bazaars to exercise precautionary measures to reduce disease spread.

Citing a Malaysian health ministry statement from Feb 21, The Star reported 596 new tuberculosis cases nationwide from Feb 8 to 14, bringing the total number of cases to 3,161 in the country.

“Crowded, enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces increase the risk of transmission, especially if an individual with untreated active TB is present,” the ministry said.

It added that while Ramadan in itself is not a cause for disease transmission, higher social interaction during the Islamic holy month may increase exposure risks.

The ministry advised the public to practise proper cough and sneeze etiquette, ensure good indoor ventilation, wear masks if symptomatic or in crowded areas, and seek medical attention for coughs lasting more than two weeks or other TB-related symptoms.