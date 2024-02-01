No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

KUALA LUMPUR/SURABAYA - Aeshnina Azzahra Aqilani is too young to vote in Indonesia’s elections in February 2024, but that has not stopped her from demanding the three presidential candidates adopt greener policies to combat the climate crisis.

Over the last six months, the 16-year-old student collected almost 1,000 letters, both online and at schools and colleges, from young people across her home province of East Java.

The writers – 60 per cent of whom will be first-time voters in the presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14 – all demanded firmer action on climate change and recycling.

“They hope that environmental issues will be prioritised by our three presidential candidates,” said Ms Aqilani, who lives in Gresik regency and forwarded the letters to the candidates in late January.

But so far, there are few signs of that happening, say environmentalists, who have urged the candidates to commit to strong and detailed policies to fight climate change in a country rich in forests and peatlands and also one of the world’s top 10 greenhouse gas emitters.

Environmentalists say that while the candidates have spoken during campaigning about the urgent risks posed by climate change - a new development from past elections - policies on addressing the climate crisis often lack detail and ambition.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, the former governor of Central Java province Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan are all vying to replace popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo, known also as Jokowi, after a decade in power.

Recent polls show Mr Prabowo, whose running mate is Jokowi’s son, strengthening his lead over his opponents.

But while all three have made pledges on the environment, there are fears that these may be watered down not least because analysts say political candidates in Indonesia often have or develop close ties with natural resource companies to help finance their ambitions, and this can influence climate and economic policies.

“Indonesia’s next leaders must take climate issues as part of their key policies,” said Dr Nirarta Samadhi, country director at nonprofit World Resources Institute Indonesia, noting that the majority of those voting on Feb 14 will be young.

About 205 million of the more than 270 million people in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country are eligible to vote, with around a third of those under the age of 30 and 52 per cent under 40, according to the General Elections Commission.

“(Young people) would be amongst those mostly impacted by climate change - now and in the future,” Dr Samadhi added.

Youth-led climate activism is thriving in Indonesia, and there is solid public awareness of the effects of the climate crisis and the need for politicians to act swiftly.