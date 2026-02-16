For subscribers
Nihilistic violence adds to South-east Asia’s youth radicalisation concerns
- Nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) is a growing threat in South-east Asia, driven by youth alienation and online content, distinct from traditional ideological movements.
- Rapid digitalisation exposes youths to violent online communities like the True Crime Community, normalising aggression and fostering diverse extremist ideas.
- Governments struggle to counter NVE as it is poorly understood and doesn't fit traditional terrorism definitions, necessitating evolving, collaborative strategies.
JAKARTA – Unlike traditional extremists, nihilists do not have a cause – they just want to watch the world burn.
As Indonesian police pieced together the events behind November’s bombing at a mosque within the SMAN 72 High School in north Jakarta, what stood out to them was the lack of a motive
