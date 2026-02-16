Straitstimes.com header logo

Nihilistic violence adds to South-east Asia’s youth radicalisation concerns

A toy firearm is displayed among other evidence during a press conference following explosions that occurred at a mosque in a school complex in Jakarta, on Nov 11, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hariz Baharudin

  • Nihilistic violent extremism (NVE) is a growing threat in South-east Asia, driven by youth alienation and online content, distinct from traditional ideological movements.
  • Rapid digitalisation exposes youths to violent online communities like the True Crime Community, normalising aggression and fostering diverse extremist ideas.
  • Governments struggle to counter NVE as it is poorly understood and doesn't fit traditional terrorism definitions, necessitating evolving, collaborative strategies.

JAKARTA Unlike traditional extremists, nihilists do not have a cause – they just want to watch the world burn.

As Indonesian police pieced together the events behind November’s bombing at a mosque within the SMAN 72 High School in north Jakarta, what stood out to them was

the lack of a motive

.

