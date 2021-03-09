Next move by Indonesia's Joko closely watched as democracy tested in opposition party split

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been caught in a showdown between two former military generals over who leads the nation's top opposition party, and his response will reflect his commitment to democracy, analysts say.

Dr Moeldoko, the president's chief of staff and a retired army general, was named chairman of the Democratic Party in an extraordinary congress in North Sumatra province last Friday (March 5), ousting Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of Mr Joko's predecessor, Dr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.