News analysis: Malaysia's opposition warms to new PM Ismail Sabri who offers same deal as his predecessor

Malaysia Correspondent
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (second from right) met Pakatan Harapan leaders (from left) Mohamad Sabu, Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Guan Eng on Aug 25, 2021.PHOTO: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE, MALAYSIA
  • Published
    31 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's main opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) has quickly warmed to an offer to work with new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, merely days after rejecting a similar overture from his predecessor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who stepped down last week.

Just before resigning, Mr Muhyiddin had offered the opposition bloc led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the opportunity to strike a deal on several drastic reforms in return for their backing for his premiership.

