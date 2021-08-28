Newly appointed Malaysian ministers ready to get to work, pledge to do their best

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Newly appointed ministers in Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Cabinet have pledged to do their best for the well-being of the country and the people.

Senior Minister (International Trade and Industry) Azmin Ali thanked the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for consenting to the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail as Prime Minister.

"This is the culmination of a meticulous and rigorous process based on democratic practices that are in line with the fundamental principles of our Constitution," he said in a statement on Friday (Aug 27).

Mr Azmin, in thanking PM Ismail Sabri for the appointment, pledged his commitment to ensuring sustainable recovery and vibrant economic growth.

"Indeed, as we navigate through the economic and healthcare challenges of this unprecedented crisis, we must proceed from a position of strength that is built on the foundation of solidarity, unity and togetherness," he added.

Mr Azmin said Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination rate is one of the fastest in the world and this momentum must be continued.

"As we progress towards recovery, we must ensure that the rakyat possess the necessary resources to achieve economic dignity and participate actively and gainfully again in the nation's vibrant growth.

"In this regard, our socioeconomic policies must be bold in design and delivery to generate wealth for the rakyat, so that the prosperity is equitably shared," he said.

Mr Zafrul Tengku Aziz, who was reappointed to helm the Finance Ministry, said he and his team as well as other agencies under the ministry would do their best for the well-being of the people and economy.

"#TeamMOF and I, as well as agencies under the ministry, will continue to do our best for the people besides ensuring business continuity and economic resilience of the nation," he said.

Tan Sri Annuar Musa thanked Mr Ismail for his appointment as Communications and Multimedia Minister.

"I'm committed to set a direction for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to become more proactive and contribute to national prosperity so that every Malaysian can reap its benefits," he said.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin also thanked the premier for her appointment.

"I will do my best together with my former boss Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar," she said, referring to the newly appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law).

Mas Ermieyati quipped that now she would have to look for the old court robes in her closet.





Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said he would shoulder the task with the Prime Minister to ensure that relevant services are delivered effectively to communities. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the commitment and objectives outlined by the Prime Minister are to focus on economic recovery and contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Housing and Local Government Minister said he would shoulder the task with the Prime Minister to ensure that relevant services are delivered effectively to communities.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for his appointment and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his consent.

The Kepala Batas MP and Umno supreme council member was the youth and sports minister in the previous Cabinet.





Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Parliament and Law. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said there is no time to spare.

"Be they old or new, it is clear that those handpicked to spearhead the ministries certainly have no time to spare as we have been given 100 days to produce results upon assuming our duties.

"The premier is indeed serious when he says that this new Cabinet line-up serves as his management team to work with the people," he said when contacted.

Dr Wan Junaidi, a legally trained former Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker, was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of Parliament and Law.

The Santubong MP from Gabungan Parti Sarawak said he was glad to see that several ministers from the previous administration were retained.

"It is an indication that the premier wants to see continuity on efforts that have already been put in place in three areas of priority -fighting Covid-19, reviving the economy and taking care of the rakyat's wellbeing," he added.





Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was appointed Federal Territories Minister. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, who was appointed Federal Territories Minister, also took to Facebook to thank Ismail Sabri.

"Thank you for the trust," he said, while attaching a photo of him and the Prime Minister shaking hands at a past event.

Despite not being appointed to the Cabinet, former deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said pledged to provide the best service to her constituents.

"As the Pengerang MP, I will continue providing the best service in the Pengerang parliamentary constituency and bring the voice of the people to the Dewan Rakyat," she posted on Facebook.

Ms Azalina also welcomed Mr Ismail and the Opposition's commitment to strengthen Parliament, ensure judicial independence, institutional reforms and good governance in their joint statement on Aug 25.

"I'd be honoured to contribute and support reform initiatives intended to be implemented by the government led by Ismail Sabri," she said.

She added that she hoped the principles of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy will continue to be a guide to the government and all MPs, regardless of their political affiliation.