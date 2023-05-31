Newborn baby found abandoned, covered with ants at bus stop in Taiping, Malaysia

IPOH - A newborn baby was found abandoned and covered with ants at a bus stop in Taiping, a town in Perak, Malaysia.

Taiping police officer Razlam Ab Hamid said a woman found the baby at the Taman Kota bus stop at around 10am on Wednesday.

“The woman who found the baby initially parked her car at the bus stop to take some items out of the bonnet of her car.

“When she stepped out of her vehicle, she overheard the baby crying. The abandoned baby boy was found wrapped in a brown towel and was placed inside a box,” he said in statement on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Razlam said the baby was taken to Taiping Hospital for medical attention.

“A brief medical examination showed that the baby, weighing at 2.62kg, had a breathing problem and needed intubation,” he said.

“He also showed signs of dehydration and was given intravenous drip. It is believed that he had some infection and received antibiotics.

“The baby is currently stable and still receiving treatment at the neonatal intensive care unit.”

He added that the police were now investigating the case to identify the suspects who abandoned the baby.

“We urged anyone with information regarding this case to contact the police immediately,” he said.